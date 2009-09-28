Top 5 Traditional Stocking Stuffers

Stockings are an added bonus to the presents stacked around the Christmas tree, so stuff them good. iStockphoto.com /Liliboas

Much like a Christmas tree, a jolly Santa Claus and a sprig of mistletoe, the tradition of hanging up stockings by the fireplace signals to people across the country and around the world that the Christmas season has arrived. The tradition is thought to stem from a legend about St. Nicholas. St. Nicholas is believed to have helped three poor daughters without dowries by throwing bags of gold through an open window of their home and into their stockings or shoes that were drying by the fire [source: St. Nicholas Center]. While most children won't wake up to find gold in their stockings, many, if they have been good, will find treats and presents waiting for them.

In this article, we will explore five traditional stocking stuffers. First, let's look at stocking stuffers that are sure to cure anyone's sweet tooth.

Advertisement