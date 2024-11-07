How Many Muslim Countries Are in the World?

By: Mack Hayden  |  Nov 7, 2024
Islam is the dominant religion in Morocco, where you can find beautiful cities such as Marrakesh (pictured). Laurie Noble / Getty Images

Islam is one of the world's largest religions, practiced by over 1.9 billion people across the globe — that's nearly a quarter of the world population. The world's Muslims are spread out across the globe, but the largest Muslim population is in the Middle East and other surrounding regions.

So, just how many Muslim countries in the world are majority Muslim, meaning either Shia or Sunni Muslims comprise the majority of the people there?

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Muslim Populations Around the World
  2. Muslim-majority Countries in Descending Order of Population Percentage
  3. Morocco: No. 1 Muslim-majority Country
  4. Lifestyle Differences in Muslim-majority Countries

Muslim Populations Around the World

Muslim-majority countries span several regions, including the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, North Africa and parts of Southern and Eastern Europe. The Islamic faith, centered on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, binds together a global Muslim population through shared beliefs, values and practices.

However, the countries where Muslims make up the majority of the population can vary greatly in their cultural, political and economic landscapes.These nations reflect the diversity of the Islamic world, with differences in how the religion is practiced and integrated into daily life.

Advertisement

While some Muslim-majority countries have a strong connection to Islamic law and tradition, others have adopted secular or more liberal approaches. Despite these variations, the Muslim community worldwide remains united in their reverence for the Quran and the teachings of Islam.

Muslim-majority Countries in Descending Order of Population Percentage

  1. Morocco: 100%
  2. Afghanistan: 99.7%
  3. Somalia: 99.7%
  4. Iran: 99.5%
  5. Iran: 99.5%
  6. Tunisia: 99.5%
  7. Western Sahara: 99.4%
  8. Yemen: 99.1%
  9. Iraq: 99.1%
  10. Mauritania: 99.1%
  11. Mayotte: 98.6%
  12. Maldives: 98.4%
  13. Niger: 98.3%
  14. Comoros: 98.3%
  15. Turkey: 98%
  16. Algeria: 97.9%
  17. Palestine: 97.9%
  18. Azerbaijan: 97.3%
  19. Jordan: 97.1%
  20. Uzbekistan: 97.1%
  21. Djibouti: 96.9%
  22. Senegal: 96.6%
  23. Libya: 96.6%
  24. Pakistan: 96.5%
  25. Tajikistan: 96.4%
  26. Egypt: 95.3%
  27. Turkmenistan: 93%
  28. Syria: 92.8%
  29. Saudi Arabia: 92.7%
  30. Bangladesh: 90.8%

Advertisement

Morocco: No. 1 Muslim-majority Country

As of a 2020 Pew Research study and a 2022 study from the U.S. Department of State, Morocco is over 99 percent Sunni Muslim, and the remainder of its population is Shia.

The legal system in Morocco revolves around Sharia law — a set of legal codes endorsed via the Quran and other Islamic holy texts — as is the case for many Muslim majority countries.

Advertisement

Religious observance is intertwined with daily life, with the government ensuring that all citizens adhere to Islamic principles. Religious freedom is not encouraged in the country; while converting of one's own accord is merely frowned upon, proselytizing people to switch religions is punishable by law.

Lifestyle Differences in Muslim-majority Countries

Muslim-majority and Christian-majority countries often exhibit differences in cultural norms, laws and everyday practices, reflecting their religious foundations.

Nonsecular Societies

In countries where the Islamic faith is more widespread, practices such as daily prayers, fasting during Ramadan and adherence to Islamic dietary laws like the prohibition of pork are commonplace. Religious principles play a starring role in daily routines, shaping everything from food consumption to family life.

Advertisement

Modesty in dress and behavior is emphasized, particularly for women, with some countries enforcing strict dress codes, such as the wearing of the hijab or other forms of Islamic clothing.

Secular Societies

In contrast, Christian-majority nations often have more secular legal frameworks, with religious practices like church attendance being important but generally less integrated into government or legal structures.

For example, in Christian-dominant nations, the separation of church and state tends to be more pronounced, whereas in many Muslim-majority countries, Islamic law (Sharia) plays a central role in governance and legal matters.

While both Muslim and Christian-dominated societies prioritize community and faith, the ways in which these are manifested can differ significantly, reflecting the unique religious traditions of each region.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...