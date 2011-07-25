10 Mundane Traditions with Strange Origins

Having a best man at your wedding may seem like a given, but where did the tradition start? Buccina Studios/Photodisc/ Thinkstock

Sometimes, there are things we do as part of a tradition without really considering where the practices may have started. It's easy to forget that many of the rituals that we automatically take part in today had their roots in something entirely different -- and sometimes surprising. Why does a wedding party include a best man? What's the purpose of kissing under a sprig of mistletoe? Do birthday candles have any special meaning, or are they just fun to blow out? Why do we make New Year's resolutions?

Let's take a look at these and some other seemingly normal practices that may have unexpected origins. You'll never look at your favorite traditions the same way again!

