How Kwanzaa Works

The Holiday Feast
On December 31, observers hold a great feast, or Kwanzaa Karamu. The feast is about more than food -- it also is a forum for cultural expression that includes music, dance and readings.
A typical program for a Kwanzaa Karamu might look something like this:
- Kukaribisha (Welcoming) - Introduction and welcome, followed by music, dancing, poetry and other performances
- Kuumba (Remembering) - Cultural reflections
- Kuchunguza Tena Na Kutoa Ahadi Tena (Reassessment and Recommitment) - A short speech by a guest lecturer
- Kushangilla (Rejoicing) - Reading of the libation statement, followed by a communal drink from the Unity Cup and the reading of the names of black ancestors and heroes, followed by a meal
- Tamshi la tutaonan (Farewell Statement) - The reading of a farewell statement accompanied by a call for greater unity
The food served during Kwanzaa is a blend of Caribbean, African and South American flavors. Some popular dishes are fried okra, plantains, fried chicken, black bean soup, baked ham and gumbo. A large mat (Mkeka) is placed in the center of the room, and all of the food is prominently displayed on it.
Originally Published: Oct 19, 2004
