How Kwanzaa Works

On December 31, observers hold a great feast, or Kwanzaa Karamu. The feast is about more than food -- it also is a forum for cultural expression that includes music, dance and readings.

A typical program for a Kwanzaa Karamu might look something like this:

Kukaribisha ( Welcoming ) - Introduction and welcome, followed by music, dancing, poetry and other performances

Kuumba ( Remembering ) - Cultural reflections

Kuchunguza Tena Na Kutoa Ahadi Tena ( Reassessment and Recommitment ) - A short speech by a guest lecturer

Kushangilla ( Rejoicing ) - Reading of the libation statement, followed by a communal drink from the Unity Cup and the reading of the names of black ancestors and heroes, followed by a meal

Tamshi la tutaonan (Farewell Statement) - The reading of a farewell statement accompanied by a call for greater unity

The food served during Kwanzaa is a blend of Caribbean, African and South American flavors. Some popular dishes are fried okra, plantains, fried chicken, black bean soup, baked ham and gumbo. A large mat (Mkeka) is placed in the center of the room, and all of the food is prominently displayed on it.

Libation Statement For the Motherland, cradle of civilization. For the ancestors and their indomitable spirit. For the elders, from whom we can learn much. For our youth, who represent the promise for tomorrow. For our people, the original people. For our struggle and in remembrance of those who have struggled on our behalf. For Umoja, the principle of unity, which should guide us in all that we do. For the creator who provides all things great and small.

Originally Published: Oct 19, 2004

