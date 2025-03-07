All About the Red-Black-Green Flag of Pan-African Pride

Like the LGBTQ rainbow pride flag, the Pan-African flag, sometimes called the Afro-American flag, represents an ideology, not a nation-state.

It was also called the "Marcus Garvey flag" in the early 20th century, named after the Jamaican political activist and founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League (UNIA).

Advertisement

In August of 1920, Marcus Garvey and other founders of the UNIA organization responded to a racist song that argued that every race had a flag except Black Americans. The group began work to quickly rebut this blatant racism and provide Black citizens with powerful symbols to celebrate their heritage.

After a monthlong convention in Harlem, the group formally adopted a design to encourage Black solidarity and unite Black people of African descent in an ideological movement called Pan-Africanism. One flag was created to promote unity for all African people.