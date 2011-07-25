Top 10 Jewish Wedding Traditions

Weddings are notoriously stressful. It doesn't matter what your religious background is; the anxiety over finding a dress, securing a venue, choosing a florist and figuring out the guests' seating chart is enough to make any couple wish they had eloped. Jewish wedding traditions, however, tend to keep betrothed lovers grounded and focused on the commitment they're about to make to each other and to God, not on the frivolities surrounding the ceremony itself. That's not to say, however, that Jewish nuptials aren't fun. It doesn't matter if you're a Hasidic Jew or your knowledge of Abraham begins and ends with Lincoln; the long-standing customs, traditions and gleeful celebrations at most Jewish weddings are sure to make even the most jaded guests smile.
Ever wanted to be queen for a day? Well, if you're a Jewish bride, you will be! Find out more on the next page.
Advertisement
Advertisement