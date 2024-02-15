Who Wrote the Bible? 3 Theories for Biblical Authorship

" " Whether you follow the Christian faith, adhere to Jewish tradition or don't believe in Jesus Christ, the question of the Bible's authorship is a curious one. krisanapong detraphiphat / Getty Images

In the realm of religious literature, the Bible stands as one of the most influential in human history. Its words have shaped the beliefs and practices of millions worldwide. But amidst its teachings, a fundamental question persists: Who wrote the Bible?

Who is responsible for the different patterns of numbers in the Bible? Who curated the different books of the Bible? Read on to learn about a few different theories regarding the Bible's authorship.