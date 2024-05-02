Exploring Celtic Gods, Goddesses and Mythology

Since Celtic mythology was originally an oral tradition before Christian monks arrived to transcribe them, the exact details of Celtic gods and goddesses are continuously debated by modern historian and anthropologists.

Similar to Greek and Roman deities, the main Celtic gods and goddesses were members of a divine family. Father and mother goddesses in this Celtic pantheon oversaw aspects of nature and battled evil forces seeking to destroy humankind, while lesser Celtic deities played minor roles in legends.

1. Brigid

" " Brigid. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

The Celtic goddess Brigid is the daughter of Dagda and a powerful healer in Irish mythology. Many historians believe that when Christianity swept through Western Europe, the goddess Brigid evolved into St. Brigid, the patron saint of Ireland.

2. Cernunnos

" " Cernunnos. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Cernunnos, depicted as the ram-headed serpent god or horned god, is arguably one of the most universal figures in the ancient Celtic world. Although this Celtic god's iconography with horned serpents and antlers was likely the inspiration for Christian depictions of Satan, he was good-natured.

Cernunnos is a primal deity who influenced plants, animals and fertility in most Celtic mythology belief systems.

3. Danu

" " Danu. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

The Irish goddess Danu is believed to have been a simple water goddess or an alternative incarnation of the primary mother goddess of the Tuatha Dé Danann. Some historians even propose that the goddess Danu is the oldest of all the Celtic gods and goddesses, representing earth's primal spirit.

4. Dian Cecht

" " Dian Cecht. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Like other Irish gods, Dian Cecht's role in ancient Irish mythology is still shrouded in mystery. However, based off translations of his name and his appearance in oral histories, he is believed to be a powerful healing god who brought injured warriors to the Wells of Sláinte.

These healing springs were believed to produce miraculous recoveries and the term "Sláinte" still means health today. Modern usage is typically reserved for the famous Irish drinking toast.

5. Epona

" " Epona. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

This Celtic horse goddess appears in several legends among German tribes and small communities along the Danube river. The stem "epo" is actually the Celtic word for horse. Although other Celtic goddesses share connections to horses, Epona is the most clearly defined equestrian deity.

6. Eriu

" " Eriu. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Eriu is the Irish goddess that would eventually become the namesake of the country we know today. In Irish mythology, she plays the role of divine feminine, along with her sisters Bamba and Fodla. These Celtic goddesses are sometimes described as a triple goddess, or three separate entities.

7. Lugh

" " Lugh. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

The Celtic god Lugh, or Lugh Lámfada (long-arm), was a skilled warrior poet who mastered several arts and crafts of ancient society. The god Lugh was also associated with the sun and it's revealing light, making him a good god for upholding law and justice among other gods and mortals alike.

8. Rhiannon

" " Rhiannon. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

Rhiannon is the Celtic deity of horses for the ancient Welsh. She is believed to have been another iteration of the Celtic goddess Epona from Irish mythology, or she was a distinct entity developed apart from Irish gods and goddesses.