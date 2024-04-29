10 Important Aztec Gods and Goddesses

The Aztec belief system was extensive, with more than 200 gods and goddesses influencing the people's religious practices. A handful of gods, however, were particularly influential in Aztec mythology. Here are 10 of the main Aztec gods who were central to their culture.

1. Chicomecōātl

People revered the Aztec goddess of maize, Chicomecoatl, as the provider of sustenance and agricultural abundance. She played a vital role in Aztec rituals and ceremonies related to planting.

Farmers and young mothers worshipped her, seeking her blessings for bountiful crops and healthy children.

2. Coatlicue

The mother of gods, Coatlicue was a fertility god and the patron god of the earth who represented the cycle of life and death. People often depicted her as a fearsome figure with a serpent skirt, meant to symbolize the interconnectedness of life and the underworld.

3. Huitzilopochtli

People revered Huitzilopochtli, known as the Aztec sun god and the patron god of the Aztecs, as the god of war, sun and human sacrifice.

A central deity in their religious practices, Huitzilopochtli led the Aztecs on their migrations and military campaigns. The Aztecs believed this Aztec god waged a continuous battle against darkness and an unseen evil power, symbolizing the eternal struggle between life and death.

4. Mictlantecuhtli

The Aztec god of death and lord of the underworld, Mictlantecuhtli ruled over Mictlan, the realm of the dead. People often depicted him as a skeletal figure wearing a skull mask. He ruled alongside his consort, Mictecacihuatl, the lady of the dead.

5. Tezcatlipoca

One of the most important Aztec gods, Tezcatlipoca was the creator god, although the people believed he was both a creator and a destroyer.

Aztec society associated this important Aztec god, also known as the Smoking Mirror, with sorcery, fate and the night sky, believing he epitomized the dualities of order and chaos.

6. Tlaloc

As the rain god, Tlaloc held immense power over the Aztec people's agricultural fertility. The Aztec people showered this Aztec god with devotion and made regular offerings, both revering and fearing him for his power to bring life-sustaining rains or devastating floods.

Ancient rituals in Tlaloc's honor took place on Cerro Tlaloc, a mountain in Central Mexico that may have been a kind of solar timekeeper or Aztec calendar and is now a major archaeological site.

7. Quetzalcóatl

One of the most important gods in the Aztec religion, if not the most important Aztec god, Quetzalcoatl was the feathered serpent deity associated with wind, learning and knowledge.

People also considered this Aztec god to be a symbol of fertility and creation. Quetzalcoatl played a central role in Aztec myths and often appeared as a benevolent figure.

8. Xipe Totec

The Flayed One, Xipe Totec was the Aztec god of vegetation, renewal and warfare. He was often depicted wearing the flayed skin of a sacrificial victim, symbolizing of shedding one's skin during the renewal of life, such as is the case with a snake.

9. Xochiquetzal

As the Aztec goddess of love, beauty and fertility, Xochiquetzal held a central place in Aztec mythology. People associated her with flowers, pleasure and childbirth, and often depicted her adorned with floral garments and jewelry.

10. Xolotl

Xolotl was the Aztec god of lightning and death, often appearing as a dog-headed deity. He was a guide for souls on their journey to the afterlife, and people associated him with the planet Venus, also known as the evening star or morning star.

The Aztecs believed him to accompany the sun during its nightly journey through the underworld. In particular, travelers considered Xolotl their protector, looking to Venus in the nocturnal sky as a symbol of his watchful eye.