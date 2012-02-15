How Ugg Boots Work

Some podiatrists warn that walking around in uggs isn't the best thing for your feet. The generously sized boots allow the foot to slide with each step, and most uggs don't provide the kind of arch support included in many modern shoes. Combined, these features may cause wear on the toes and ankles or even lead to back and joint problems with prolonged use -- though mostly in people with predispositions to certain conditions. To combat this issue and to keep your boots comfy as you tamp down the fleece insole over time, you can buy UGG-brand or third-party insoles for your boots. But if you have foot, back or joint problems, check with your doctor about what kind of footwear is best for you [source: Douglas].

Whether uggs care for your feet is debatable, but if you want your uggs to last, you'll need to learn to care for them. Start by treating the exterior boot surface with a waterproof protector. Typically, this process includes spraying a coating of waterproofing on the boots, allowing them to dry for at least one day and then lightly brushing them with a suede brush in a single direction to raise the nap. Waterproofing will help keep the porous sheepskin from being damaged or stained by the first puddle you happen to encounter. It will also make it easier to remove stains in the future.

Advertisement

If your uggs do become stained, all is not lost. Spot clean the area by first moistening it with cold water and then gently applying a cleaning agent designed for use on delicate leather. Tamp, rather than scrub, the surface -- friction could damage the nap. Rinse the area by dipping it in cold water or by using a sponge to dab at it. Allow the boots to air dry for at least a day, and then brush the suede to raise the nap [source: UGG Australia].

Treat your uggs well and they may even outlast the fashion's life; the only constant when it comes to trends is that they're always changing.

Why sheepskin? Sheepskin-backed wool fleece is breathable and absorbs sweat, so it keeps feet warm but not sweltering. Some ugg-style boots (and UGG knockoffs) are made with synthetic materials, which some consumers prefer because synthetics are vegan. However, synthetics can trap heat and sweat, which can lead to bacterial or fungal growth and unpleasant odors. If you choose synthetic boots, you should also wear socks made from an absorbent material like cotton or bamboo.

Related Articles

Sources