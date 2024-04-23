To vs. Too: Clarifying Commonly Confused Words

" " No need to bust out the dictionary! We've got you covered with the difference between "too" and "to." Jamie Grill / Getty Images

Do you know when to use to vs. too? In spoken English language, the two words sound exactly the same, but they have different meanings.

That makes them homophones — two words (or more) that sound the same but have separate meanings (like witch and which, new and knew and for and four). In this case, there are actually three words that sound the same: to, too and two.

"Two" refers to the number two (2). But the other two words — to and too — can be a little trickier to tell apart. Here's how to ensure you use the grammatically correct word every time.