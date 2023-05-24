Who Was the First Person to Speak English?

" " It's believed that the English language came to Britain via Norse rulers from a medieval Anglo-Saxon village. Simon Annable/Shutterstock

The first speaker of English did not sound like you or me. That's because language changes all the time. You have probably noticed that the language of your grandparents differs from yours. You can imagine how very different English was when it was first spoken in Britain many centuries ago.

The earliest speakers of English spoke Old English. I am using the word "speakers" because there must have been more than one speaker; after all, we use language to talk to others.

Old English developed in a turbulent period of British history. This was just after the Romans had left Britain, around 1,600 years ago. The Romans had colonized Britain but they abandoned the country in the fifth century because the Roman empire was collapsing all around them.

The Romans who ruled Britain spoke their own language, Latin. But most of the people who lived in Britain when the Romans were there — and before that too — spoke a Celtic language. This Celtic language was like Welsh, but again much older than the present-day Welsh language.

After the Romans left Britain, Germanic tribes who were on the move throughout Europe in the fifth and sixth centuries invaded. These tribes were the Angles, the Saxons and the Jutes. The language they spoke is known as North Sea Germanic.