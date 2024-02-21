Quetzalcoatl: A Feathered Serpent Deity of Mesoamerica

The origins of the plumed serpent Quetzalcoatl's worship trace back to the pre-Columbian civilizations of Central Mexico, particularly among the Aztecs and the Maya.

The name "Quetzalcoatl" itself is derived from Nahuatl, the language of the Aztecs, combining "quetzal," referring to the colorful bird renowned for its beautiful plumage, and "coatl," meaning serpent. This amalgamation reflects the duality in Quetzalcoatl's nature as both a feathered creature and a snake. The Maya used the name Kukulkan to refer to the same feathered serpent god.

According to Aztec tradition, Quetzalcoatl was one of the creator deities responsible for shaping the world and humanity. His association with the morning star and evening star (the planet Venus) further underscored his significance as a celestial and terrestrial force.

The motif of the plumed serpent became ubiquitous in Mesoamerican art and icononography, including for both the Aztec and the Maya peoples. Many archaeological sites and sacred sites related to ancient Mesoamerica feature this classic Maya serpent iconography alongside symbols related to the people's rituals and ceremonies.