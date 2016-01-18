7 Cops Who Turned Out To Be Serial Killers

As much as we all want to believe that law enforcement officials are always the good guys who will do whatever they can to serve and protect the community, there have been a number of cases over the decades and in recent years that demonstrate exactly the opposite. Below you’ll find examples of several police officers who also turned out to be violent criminals and serial murderers. Shockingly, some them even investigated their own crimes and placed the blame on other people who ended up being severely punished and, in some cases, wrongfully executed. It’s almost unimaginable to think that they exist but you’ll be hard-pressed to find cases of people who have committed worse atrocities than these killer cops.

Advertisement

7. Christopher Dorner

After filing a report accusing another officer of extreme and unnecessary force during an arrest, Christopher Dorner was let go from the Los Angeles Police Department in 2008. Feeling his termination was unjust, Dorner made an appeal but the appeals court concluded that the LAPD Board of Rights had substantial evidence for its conclusion that Dorner was not credible in his allegations against the officer.

On February 1, 2013, Dorner’s revenge killing spree began with the murder of a couple in their vehicle, including the daughter of LAPD captain Randal Quan who acted as his defense counsel in the hearings of his allegations. In his Facebook manifesto, Dorner admitted that he went after Quan’s daughter and her fiance because he didn’t think Quan did a good enough job defending him. After examining the manifesto, the LAPD reopened the case of Dorner’s release, and Chief Charlie Beck made a public statement to assure Dorner they were serious about reviewing his dismissal. Meanwhile, police started a manhunt and offered a reward for Dorner, deeming him to be a domestic terrorist. In the days that followed, he ambushed and killed Officer Michael Crain and injured his partner while they were on patrol.

Dorner’s killing spree was finally stopped on February 12 after a tense standoff and gunfight during which Deputy Jeremiah MacKay was shot and killed. As officers tried to smoke him out with tear gas, they heard a single gunshot from inside the cabin. When Dorner’s body was removed, the official cause of death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

https://deeppoliticsforum.com/forums/showthread.php?11162-Christopher-Dorner#.Vp1FtPkrLIU Source: Deeppoliticsforum.com

Advertisement

6. Norbert Poehlke

In March, 1984, Norbert Poehlke’s daughter passed away from cancer, leaving the family with roughly $400,000 in debt. As Poehlke struggled to provide for his loved ones, he eventually resorted to criminal methods.

Police began noticing a pattern in bank robberies occurring in West Germany. The robber would smash the teller window with a sledgehammer, demand the money, and then escape in a stolen vehicle. The owner of the getaway vehicle would then be found shot dead in an area close to the bank. This pattern was repeated at least three times, which gave police the impression they were dealing with a serial killer.

After a botched robbery, police were able to identify the robber’s gun as a Walter P5—which was standard police issue. This led investigators to the discovery of a police uniform belonging to Poehlke in a train station locker. But Poehlke realized the police were on to him and, tragically, before they could reach him for questioning, he shot and killed his wife and two sons before turning the gun on himself.

http://murderpedia.org/male.P/p/poehlke-norbert.htm Source: Murderpedia.org

Advertisement

5. Zeng Kaigui

In China, cash is the is the most widely accepted form of currency so it’s not uncommon for people there to withdraw large sums of money from the bank. Serial killer Zeng Kaigui took advantage of this fact and used it to target his victims, shooting them and then stealing their money.

As a police officer in the People’s Liberation Army, Kaigui was a surveillance expert. His training is likely what helped him elude police officers when they first became aware of his thefts and killings in 2004. He was finally identified in 2012 after shooting a man outside a bank in Nanjing and making off with $30,000. Realizing he could be the one responsible for a rash of similar crimes, police mobilized 13,000 officers and two helicopters to find Kaigui. Unfortunately, he was never tracked down and is still believed to pose a threat to society.

http://english.sina.com/china/p/2012/0108/429685.html Source: English.sina.com

Advertisement

4. Mikhail Popkov

Between 1992 and 2000 Mikhail Popkov used his uniform and patrol car to lure at least 22 women to their deaths. He was known to target women who resembled his abusive mother and attack them with a knife or axe. He would then rape his victims and leave their mutilated bodies in forests throughout the city of Angarsk, Russia.

Popkov managed to evade detectives for 20 years and the savagery of the murders he committed earned him the nickname “The Werewolf.” It wasn’t until 2012, when mandatory DNA testing was administered for all police officers in Angarsk, that Popkov was finally identified as the notorious Werewolf.

In 2015, Popkov was sentenced to life in prison.

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/mikhail-popkov-i-still-love-5485941 Source: Mirror.co.uk

Advertisement

3. David Stephen Middleton

When David Stephen Middleton left the Miami Police Department, he started a new job as a cable installer. His new profession allowed him to easily prey on unsuspecting victims who willingly invited him into their homes. But Middleton didn’t seem to be very concerned with covering his tracks. In 1995, when the body of Katherine Elizabeth Powell was discovered bound in a Nevada dumpster, he was immediately a prime suspect because he had made a service call to Powell’s home just days before she was murdered. He further incriminated himself when he used her credit card to purchase some stereo equipment. But the thing that led police directly to him was the fact that Powell’s body was covered with a very specific yellow trash bag that wasn’t sold in many stores. After issuing a warrant for Middleton’s arrest, police discovered the trash bags, stereo equipment, and other incriminating pieces of evidence in a storage locker rented by Middleton.

Later, Middleton was convicted of a second murder after the remains Thelma Devila were found in a similar fashion as Powell’s. A blanket belonging to Davila was found in Middleton’s storage locker, along with hair that was positively identified as Davila’s.

After his arrest and trial in 1996, Middleton was found guilty of two counts of murder and sentenced to death. But while he was in prison, the remains of another body were found and it’s believed he could very well be the killer in that case as well.

http://www.cncpunishment.com/forums/showthread.php?3485-David-Middleton-Nevada-Death-Row Source: Cncpunishment.com

Advertisement

2. John Christie

With a criminal record that included a number of thefts and violent assaults, it’s a wonder how John Christie ever became a police officer in the first place. Nevertheless, he still earned esteemed recognition in the War Reserve Police even as he was committing a series of unspeakable murders.

Christie’s first victim was 21-year-old Ruth Fuerst. One night during a sexual rendezvous, he choked her to death and then buried her body in the communal garden of his residence. This first act seemed to unleash his bloodlust as he soon went after his neighbor, Muriel Eady, who he invited over under false pretenses so he could rape and murder her.

One of the reasons Christie was able to lure his victims was because he told them he was a doctor. This was why his third victim, another neighbor named Beryl Evans, thought he could assist her in terminating her pregnancy. Christie offered to help, but instead he raped and strangled Beryl with a necktie and then hid her body in the garden shed.

In the following years, Christie would kill four more women, including his wife, and store their bodies in various places on his property. When he was finally apprehended and put on trial for his crimes, it took the jury less than two hours to sentence him to death.

http://www.katewinklerdawson.com/ Source: Katewinklerdawson.com

Advertisement

1. Gennady Mikhasevich

It has been confirmed that Gennady Mikhasevich is responsible for the deaths of 36 women, but in actuality that number could be closer to 60. Mikhasevich was a volunteer police officer in the USSR and was often assigned to investigate the cases of the very murders he was committing. This resulted in him pinning his crimes of rape and murder on innocent men, many of whom ended up being convicted and sent to labor camps. One unfortunate individual was even executed after being tortured and forced to confess. However, police eventually deciphered a pattern in the killings that led them to believe they were all being committed by the same person.

Worried that he would be found out, Mikhasevich sent an anonymous letter to the police stating that it was the corruption of the times that resulted in the killings. But this plan backfired and after another note was left next to a new victim, police compared the letter to the handwriting of over half a million males in the city of Oblast. The analysis pointed to Mikhavesich as the prime suspect and he was finally taken to prison where reports say he committed suicide.

Mikhavesich was the first serial killer to be acknowledged by the state-controlled Soviet media and his existence went a long way in revealing the extent of the corruption within USSR police forces at the time.

http://www.lifedaily.com/the-10-worst-serial-killers-of-the-20th-century/ Source: Lifedaily.com