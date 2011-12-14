Christmas Tree Pictures

" " Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images A horse-drawn cart arrives with the National Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C.

" " Alex Wong/Getty Images A holiday tree is seen in the Blue Room of the White House from the entrance during a media preview of the White House holiday decorations.

" " Mario Tama/Getty Images Workers secure into position the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City.

" " EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images A giant crystal star is set into place atop Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York on Nov. 13, 2007. The star was designed by Swarovski and made of 25,000 crystals and 1 million facets.

" " TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images The ground floor plaza of one New York high-rise building on 6th Avenue featured these enormous Christmas tree ornaments.

" " Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Vietnam veteran Dan Kirby of Arlington, Va., helps decorate a Christmas tree at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

" " JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images This 72-meter high Christmas tree was on display in central Warsaw, Poland, next to the 230-meter high Palace of Culture.

" " ANDREA PATTARO/AFP/Getty Images Children dance around the biggest glass tree in the world. The tree, which stood in Campto Santo Stefano square in Venice, Italy, was a creation of artist Simone Cenedese.

" " Franco Origlia/Getty Images The Christmas tree stands illuminated during the tree lighting ceremony at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

" " YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images A 100-meter tall Christmas tree is shines bright on the wall of a Tokyo hotel.

" " MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP/Getty Images This upside-down Christmas tree was hung from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

" " ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP/Getty Images The big Christmas tree on the City Square of Skopje, Macedonia –- shown here on Dec. 28, 2006.

" " PACO SERINELLI/AFP/Getty Images This is a view of London's Trafalgar Square after the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

" " SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images An Iraqi decorates a Christmas tree in the northern Iraqi city of Arbil.

" " JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images How could you resist posing for a picture in front of this? This tree, in a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, was made out of toys.

" " Chris Jackson/Getty Images These men in Dubai, United Arab Emirates walk past a giant Christmas tree in the Mall of the Emirates, one of the largest malls in the world.

" " Getty Images A Christmas tree decorates a square in downtown Beijing, China.

" " MAURICIO LIMA/AFP/Getty Images Fireworks explode around São Paulo's Christmas tree during the official lighting ceremony at Ibirapuera Park.

" " AFP/Getty Images The St. Basil Cathedral in Moscow, Russia provides the background for this gigantic decorated Christmas tree.

" " MUSA AL-SHAER/AFP/Getty Images A priest walks at the Manger Square in Bethlehem, a Palestinian city in the West Bank known as the birthplace of Jesus.

" " MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images These trees line Unter den Linden boulevard in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.