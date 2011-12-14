Christmas Tree Pictures

A horse-drawn cart arrives with the National Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C.
A holiday tree is seen in the Blue Room of the White House from the entrance during a media preview of the White House holiday decorations.
Workers secure into position the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City.
A giant crystal star is set into place atop Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York on Nov. 13, 2007. The star was designed by Swarovski and made of 25,000 crystals and 1 million facets.
The ground floor plaza of one New York high-rise building on 6th Avenue featured these enormous Christmas tree ornaments.
Vietnam veteran Dan Kirby of Arlington, Va., helps decorate a Christmas tree at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
This 72-meter high Christmas tree was on display in central Warsaw, Poland, next to the 230-meter high Palace of Culture.
Children dance around the biggest glass tree in the world. The tree, which stood in Campto Santo Stefano square in Venice, Italy, was a creation of artist Simone Cenedese.
The Christmas tree stands illuminated during the tree lighting ceremony at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.
A 100-meter tall Christmas tree is shines bright on the wall of a Tokyo hotel.
This upside-down Christmas tree was hung from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
The big Christmas tree on the City Square of Skopje, Macedonia –- shown here on Dec. 28, 2006.
This is a view of London's Trafalgar Square after the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
An Iraqi decorates a Christmas tree in the northern Iraqi city of Arbil.
How could you resist posing for a picture in front of this? This tree, in a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, was made out of toys.
These men in Dubai, United Arab Emirates walk past a giant Christmas tree in the Mall of the Emirates, one of the largest malls in the world.
A Christmas tree decorates a square in downtown Beijing, China.
Fireworks explode around São Paulo's Christmas tree during the official lighting ceremony at Ibirapuera Park.
The St. Basil Cathedral in Moscow, Russia provides the background for this gigantic decorated Christmas tree.
A priest walks at the Manger Square in Bethlehem, a Palestinian city in the West Bank known as the birthplace of Jesus.
These trees line Unter den Linden boulevard in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
This Christmas tree in Tirana, Albania was made entirely of spaghetti.