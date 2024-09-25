Who Is the Snake Goddess? Depends Where You Ask

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Sep 25, 2024
The Hindu goddess Manasa is one of several mythological figures associated with snakes. Nicole Antonio/DALL-E

The snake goddess trope has slid through various cultures throughout history, embodying powerful symbols of fertility, protection and transformation. From the ancient temples of Crete to the mythological landscapes of Egypt and India, these deities have played significant roles in religious practices and storytelling.

Despite the differences in their cultural contexts, these snake goddesses share a common thread of reverence for the awe-inspiring and often fearsome qualities of venomous snakes.

In many cultures, the snake goddess is not just a symbol of danger but also renewal, wisdom and the cyclical nature of life. Let’s look at some of the most fascinating snake goddesses worldwide and their roles in their respective societies.

Contents
  1. The Minoan Snake Goddess
  2. The Egyptian Snake Goddess Wadjet
  3. The Hindu Goddess Manasa
  4. The Sumerian God (Not Goddess) Ningishzida
  5. Medusa in Greek Mythology (Also Not a Goddess)

The Minoan Snake Goddess

The Minoan goddess of snakes is one of the most iconic figures from the Bronze Age. Crete was home to the Minoan civilization, which existed around 1600 B.C.E. Depicted as a mother goddess holding one or more snakes in each hand, she was a central figure in Minoan religion and culture.

This goddess appears in Minoan myth wearing a flounced skirt and a bodice that exposes her bared breasts, symbolizing fertility, creation, renewal and protection. A common practice of Minoan culture included placing a fertility figure depicting this snake-wrangling deity in temple repositories, suggesting her importance in religious rituals.

The most impressive collection of these figurines was uncovered in 1903 at Knossos Palace in Crete by a research group led by British archeologist Sir Arthur Evans, though modern-day researchers are unclear as to whether the figurines are meant to depict priestesses or the goddess herself. They are displayed at the Heraklion Archeological Museum.

Most of the figurines follow the same iconography. The snakes she holds are likely nonvenomous, symbolizing the goddess’s control over life and death. These ivory figurines, sometimes adorned with gold snakes, represent one of human history's earliest depictions of a snake goddess.

The Egyptian Snake Goddess Wadjet

In ancient Egypt, the snake goddess Wadjet was a powerful deity associated with protection and royalty. Often depicted as a cobra, Wadjet was believed to protect the pharaohs and was closely linked to the land of Egypt itself.

As a venomous snake, the cobra symbolized the goddess's deadly and protective aspects. Wadjet was often shown on the pharaoh’s crown, ready to strike down enemies with her deadly venom. In Egyptian mythology, she was also connected to the sun god Ra, serving as his protector priestess during his nightly journey through the underworld.

Wadjet’s influence extended beyond the palace of the pharaohs, as common worshippers also revered her as a goddess of fertility and motherhood.

The Hindu Goddess Manasa

In Hindu mythology, the goddess Manasa is the queen of snakes and is worshipped primarily in northeastern India and Bengal. Manasa is a protective deity, often invoked to protect against snakebites and ensure fertility and prosperity.

She is depicted with a hood of cobras over her head, symbolizing her dominion over these venomous creatures. Manasa is also associated with the healing of snakebites and is revered as a mother goddess who nurtures and protects her devotees.

In Hindu culture, snakes are seen as both dangerous and divine, and Manasa embodies this duality by being both a protector and a symbol of fertility. Her worship is particularly popular during the monsoon season when snakebites are more common.

The Sumerian God (Not Goddess) Ningishzida

In ancient Sumerian mythology, Ningishzida was a god associated with the underworld, fertility and snakes. Often depicted with two serpents rising from his shoulders, Ningishzida was believed to have the power to control and communicate with snakes.

Ningishzida’s association with snakes made him a revered figure in Sumerian religion. His role as a guardian of the underworld also connected him to the themes of death and rebirth, common in snake symbolism across various cultures.

Ningishzida’s imagery influenced later iconographic images of snake deities in Mesopotamia and beyond, showing the widespread influence of snake worship in ancient religions.

Medusa in Greek Mythology (Also Not a Goddess)

In Greek mythology, Medusa is one of the most famous figures associated with snakes. Unlike the nurturing snake goddesses of other cultures, Medusa was both feared and revered for her terrifying power. (Also, she was a prominent mythological character but not a goddess.)

Once a beautiful woman, Medusa was transformed into a monster with venomous serpent hair by the goddess Athena as punishment. Her gaze turned any humans who caught sight of her into stone, making her a symbol of both danger and protection.

Medusa’s story is complex, as she was both a victim of the gods and a powerful revenge figure in ancient Greece. Her image, with her snake-filled hair, was often used as a protective symbol on shields and temples, warding off evil spirits and enemies from warriors and priestesses alike.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was edited and fact-checked by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Scintillating

You can find mythological imagery all over the world, but some of the most interesting uses can be found in plain sight. In ancient Greek mythology, Apollo's son Asclepius was a gifted healer of humans and animals, including birds, dogs and even snakes. One such snake took a liking to Asclepius after receiving care and decided to wrap its tail around his staff to stay nearby wherever the demigod went. The snake-wrapped staff is now the most common symbol of medical professionals on Earth.

