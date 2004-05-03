No one is quite sure when humans first domesticated dogs, but one thing is certain -- dogs and people have been working side by side for thousands of years. Modern training methods have led to dogs becoming an integral part of many people's lives, not just as companions, but also as guide dogs, search-and-rescue dogs, and bomb- or drug-sniffing dogs. But few dogs are asked to give as much of themselves as police dogs.
Today, police forces in most major cities use police dogs to track criminals, sniff out illegal materials, search buildings, and do other jobs human police officers can't do as well as a dog can. Not only are there thousands of police dogs on the job on any given day, but there are also hundreds of police dogs who have given their lives to protect and serve.
Advertisement
In this article, we'll find out how a dog becomes a police dog and what a typical day in the life of a police dog is like. We'll also check out some stories about police dogs in action.
People > Crime & Crime Prevention > How Police Sketches Work
People > Law Enforcement > How Police Academies Work
People > Law Enforcement > How Police Chases Work
People > Law Enforcement > How Police Dogs Work
People > Law Enforcement > How Police Interrogation Works
People > Law Enforcement > What Does Defund the Police Actually Mean?
People > Law Enforcement > How Police Body Cameras Work
People > Law Enforcement > How can police use drones?
People > Law Enforcement > Do police really have speeding ticket quotas?
People > Television and Culture > Have cop shows affected views on the police?
People > Political Issues > The Power of Police, Protesters and Cell Phone Video
People > Law Enforcement > Do police really write tickets to make money?
People > Political Issues > Gun Violence Is Down, But Awareness of Police Violence Is Up
People > Law Enforcement > Plain Language Replacing '10-Codes' in Many Police Jurisdictions
Science > Robotics > Police Used a Robot to Kill Dallas Suspect â And It'll Happen Again
Science > Modern > Dutch Police Are Training Eagles to Capture Drones Right Out of the Sky
Science > The Human Brain > Are people in police custody dying of 'excited delirium'?
Science > Stealth Technologies > How can acoustics technology help police locate gunshots?