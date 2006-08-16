How Kissing Works

More on the Anatomy of a Kiss
Your body may also play a role in who you prefer to kiss. Researchers have proven that women prefer men with immune system proteins that are different from their own. In theory, having a baby with someone with different immune proteins can lead to healthier offspring. Scientists believe that a woman may be able to smell these proteins while kissing, and that what she smells may affect whether she finds her partner attractive.
Check out the links below for more on kissing, the human body and related topics.
Advertisement
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
More Great Links
Sources
- "Kissing a Favorite Valentine's Day Practice, Says Anthropologist." News & Events: College of Liberal Arts: Texas A & M University. http://giving.tamu.edu/libarts/content/newsandevents/headlinenews/news.php?get=212&area=1
- "Kissing Many 'Risks Meningitis'" BBC News. 2/10/2006. http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/health/4696974.stm
- "Kissing: Fast Facts." Science World. 2/7/2003. http://www.findarticles.com/p/articles/mi_m1590/is_2003_Feb_7/ai_97726526
- "On Kissing: A Q&A with Michael Penn." Mt. Holyoke College News & Events. http://www.mtholyoke.edu/offices/comm/news/kissing.shtml
- ABC. Catalyst. "The Science of Kissing." http://www.abc.net.au/catalyst/stories/s498838.htm
- Ainsworth, Claire. "It Started with a Kiss." New Scientist. December 23, 2000. http://www.newscientist.com/channel/sex/love/mg16822703.700
- Barr, Cameron W. "Japan's Teens Pucker Up in Public." The Christian Science Monitor. 2/17/1998. http://www.csmonitor.com/1998/0217/021798.intl.intl.3.html
- Blue, Adrianne. "On Kissing: Travels in an Intimate Landscape." Kodansha America. 1996.
- Bowen, Jon. "Kissing Therapy." Salon. 2/14/2000. http://archive.salon.com/health/feature/2000/02/14/kissing/print.html
- Boyles, Salynn. "'Kissing Disease' Increases Cancer Risk." WebMD. 10/1/2003. http://www.webmd.com/content/article/74/89355.htm
- Coghlan, Andy. "Kissing the Right Way Begins in the Womb." New Scientist. 2/13/2003. http://www.newscientist.com/article.ns?id=dn3386
- Dugatkin, Lee. "Why Don't We Just Kiss and Make Up?" New Scientist. "5/7/2005. http://www.newscientist.com/channel/life/mg18624981.300.html;jsessionid=AIOEFADLOCCN
- Foer, Joshua. "The Kiss of Life." The New York Times. 2/14/2006. http://www.nytimes.com/2006/02/14/opinion/14foer.html?ex=1297573200&en=64bad474e17f3713&ei=5088&
- Gorman, Kathleen. "A Passionate History: Kissing." Hartford Courant. 5/8/1995.
- Harvey, Karen, ed. "The Kiss in History." Manchester University Press. 2005.
- Kim, Gina. "Kissing: Nature's Cure-All, for Most." The Seattle Times. 2/12/2006. http://seattletimes.nwsource.com/html/nationworld/2002800160_kiss12.html
- Kong, Dolores. "Though Not Quite the Kiss of Death, Smooching Does Have Hazards." Detroit Free Press. 2/5/1989.
- Roan, Sheri. "Teens' Heated Kisses May Have a Price." Los Angeles Times. 2/13/2006.
- Summerfield, Robin. "Pucker Up: Kissing Keeps us Happy, Healthy and Connected." Calgary Herald. 2/13/2006. http://www.canada.com/topics/lifestyle/valentinesday/story.html?id=1183ea35-4773-40a5-90c4-6e4be528c7b5
- Thomas, Keith. "Put Your Sweet Lips…" Times Online. 6/11/2005. http://www.timesonline.co.uk/article/0,,592-1647622,00.html
- Tiefer, Leonore. "The Kiss." The Kinsey Institute. http://www.indiana.edu/~kinsey/services/tiefer-talk.html
- Tortora, Gerald J. and Sandra Reynolds Grabowski. "Principles of Anatomy and Physiology." John Wiley & Sons. 2000.
- Treadwell, Ty. "Hanging Upside Down for a Kiss." Christian Science Monitor. 2/26/2003. http://www.csmonitor.com/2003/0226/p12s01-altr.htm