How Gypsies Work

Gypsies: Cheat Sheet
Stuff you need to know:
- The Roma people originally came from India, where they were removed by military force in the 11th century.
- The term “gypsy” derives the mistaken notion that they emigrated to Europe from Egypt.
- An estimated 500,000 European Romani in the Holocaust during World War II.
- Although the European Union officially forged a plan to assist its 10 to 12 million Roma in April 2011, Italian and French governments have been destroying Gypsy camps and deporting their residents in the meantime.
Now, test your knowledge with these quizzes!
- The Ultimate Citizenship Quiz
- American Dream
- Travel the World: Europe
- Gentrification Quiz
- The Ultimate Undiscovered People Quiz
Check out these image galleries!
- Italy Pictures
- Famous Landmarks
- Safari Pictures
- Cultural Anthropology Pictures
- The Changing Tides of Fashion
Advertisement