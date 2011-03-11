Top 10 Protests That Saved TV Shows from Cancellation

It's probably happened to most of us: We get addicted to a TV show and tune in every week, but for some reason no one else seems to watch. Or maybe you hear that one of your favorite programs is up for cancellation, and you can't figure out why. There are all sorts of reasons that networks decide to cancel shows. The show could be getting low ratings, or maybe it contains controversial material that advertisers don't want to sponsor. It could be too expensive to produce, or maybe the networks just want to mix up the programming schedule. No matter what the reason, it's never fun to discover that a show you look forward to each week is about to get canceled.

So what if your favorite show is on the chopping block? While cancellation might seem imminent, viewers have more power than you might think. Since the '60s, viewer campaigns to save TV shows have helped buy programs more time on the air. From e-mail and letter-writing campaigns to more gimmicky stunts, viewers have shown networks their loyalty in order to save their favorite shows from cancellation.

Here, we'll look at 10 cases in which the fans came to rescue of their favorite programs.