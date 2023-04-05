When Did Jesus Die? Scholars Are Divided

The Jewish calendar at the time was lunar, meaning that the first date of each month was determined by when the light of a new crescent moon was visible in the holy city of Jerusalem. The setting sun meant the end of one day and the new moon meant the beginning of the next. Daylight hours were measured from sunrise, so the first hour was 6 a.m., the third hour was 9 a.m., the sixth hour was noon, and the ninth hour was 3 p.m. Some of these times were included in the biblical accounts of Jesus' crucifixion. For instance, Luke 23:44-46 says:

"It was now about the sixth hour [noon], and darkness came over the entire land until the ninth hour [3 p.m.], because the sun stopped shining; and the veil of the temple was torn in two. Jesus called out with a loud voice, "Father, into your hands I commit my spirit." When he had said this, he breathed his last."

All four of the gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) agree on a basic chronology of events ending with Jesus' crucifixion on a Friday:

● Thursday evening: Jesus Christ shared a meal (known as "the Last Supper") with his disciples and was arrested later that night.

● Friday morning: Jesus was tried by Pontius Pilate, the Roman prefect, and executed Friday afternoon.

● Friday evening: Jesus was hastily buried in the tomb right before sunset on Friday, the beginning of Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath.

We can be fairly sure that the date we're looking for has to land on a Friday. So far, so good.

What about the year? The Bible does not give us a lot of specific dates, but it does reference specific historical figures. By cross-referencing those names with dates provided by outside sources (mostly the Roman-Jewish historian Josephus), we can be fairly certain that the death of Jesus happened sometime within these time frames:

● The reign of Tiberius Caesar, the Roman emperor: 14 C.E. to 37 C.E.

● When Pontius Pilate was prefect in Judaea: 26 C.E. to 36 C.E.

● When Caiaphas was high priest in Jerusalem: 18 C.E. to 36 C.E.

However, there are still some other timeline issues to try and resolve.