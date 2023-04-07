What's the Difference Between Whose and Who's?

The word "who's" is simply a shortened form, or contraction, of the two words "who is" or "who has." For example, instead of asking "Who is coming to dinner tonight?" the contraction could be used to ask, "Who's coming to dinner tonight?"

The apostrophe in "who's" stands in for the missing letter "i" in "who is" or the missing letters "ha" in "has."

Advertisement

The proper usage of the word "whose," on the other hand, is entirely different. "Whose" is used to mean "belonging to whom." It is a possessive form of the pronoun that signals "of or relating to whom or which."

A possessive pronoun like "whose" is often used to show ownership. Take the following sentence examples:

• "Whose shoes are these?" This means, who do these shoes belong to?

• "I wonder whose book was left on the sofa." This means, I wonder who owns the book on the sofa?

In addition, the correct way of using the possessive pronoun "whose" can extend beyond ownership. "Whose," in some other examples, can refer to being on the receiving end of an action, or it can be used to express an association with something.

• This is a country whose economy is booming.

• She has a son whose ambition is to be a novelist.