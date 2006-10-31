Christmas Songs

'We Wish You a Merry Christmas'

The custom of caroling through the streets originated in England when wealthy businessmen hired street singers to accompany their strolls. The tradition quickly extended to all types of choruses.

These singers became known as "waits," because the group would perform and then wait around for any sweet rewards. Finding the perfect group of singers became a lengthy process; everyone vied for the waits who knew the best carols. "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" was definitely on everyone's list.

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas" Lyrics

1. We wish you a merry Christmas,

We wish you a merry Christmas,

We wish you a merry Christmas

and a happy New Year.

Good Tidings we bring to you and your kin,

Good tidings for Christmas and a happy New Year.

2. Now bring us a figgy pudding,

Now bring us a figgy pudding,

Now bring us a figgy pudding,

And bring it right here.

Good tidings ...

3. We won't go until we get some,

We won't go until we get some,

We won't go until we get some,

So bring it right here.

Good tidings ...

Christmas sheet music: "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"

