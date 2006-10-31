Christmas Songs

©

The classic Christmas carol "Deck the Halls" is a true blending of international style. Its melody is steeped in Welsh tradition, but the lyrics were added in 19th-century America when the country was experiencing a wave of affinity for all things English -- especially Charles Dickens' colorful writings.

The following lyrics recall the home-crafted decorations of holly, boughs of evergreen, and Christmas florals that were strung from pillar to post inside England's vaulted estates. Though harkening back to days of British splendor, this song reminds us of our passion for lavishing our homes with colorful decorations to accent the Christmas season.

"Deck the Halls" Lyrics

1. Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Fa la ...

'Tis the season to be jolly,

Fa la ...

Don we now our gay apparel

Fa la ...

Troll the ancient yuletide carol,

Fa la ...

2. See the blazing yule before us,

Fa la...

Strike the harp and join the chorus,

Fa la...

Follow me in merry measure,

Fa la...

While I tell of Christmas treasure.

Fa la...

3. Fast away the old year passes,

Fa la...

Hail the new! Ye lads and lasses;

Fa la...

Sing we joyous all together,

Fa la...

Heedless of the wind and weather.

Fa la...

Christmas sheet music: "Deck the Halls"

