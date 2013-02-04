Please enter terms to search for.
10 People You Probably Didn't Know Were Black

by Laurie L. Dove
4

Queen Charlotte of England

Queen Charlotte
An engraving of Queen Charlotte of England, wife of King George III. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In the 18th century, a painting of Queen Charlotte — wife of the British King George III — sparked a flurry of debate because her facial features seemed more in keeping with someone of African heritage. And with good reason: It seems that Queen Charlotte was descended from a branch of a Portuguese royal family who traced their ancestry to a 13th-century ruler named Alfonso III and his lover Madragana, who was "a Moor" ( an old term for someone of African or Arabic descent) [source: Jeffries].

Some historians cast doubt on this theory but scholar Mario de Valdes y Cocom notes that the queen's personal physician said she had a "true mulatto face." Further, the royal family spelled out its link to African ancestors in a published report released before Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, in conjunction with her position as head of the Commonwealth [source: Cocom].

If correct, the royal link to Black heritage would mean that Queen Charlotte's granddaughter, Queen Victoria, was of mixed race. The same goes for her still-living descendants, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and any future heirs.

Recommended

