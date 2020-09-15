Racketeering Isn't Just a Crime for Mobsters

" " John Kapoor (R), the founder of Insys Therapeutics, leaves the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Jan. 23, 2020, after receiving a sentence of 66 months for conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive fentanyl-based mouth spray. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The 'Teflon Don'

John Gotti earned the nickname the "Teflon Don" because federal prosecutors could never get criminal charges to stick on him. In 1992, the RICO Act caught up to Gotti when one of his associates admitted to multiple murders under Gotti's direction. The Feds proved Gotti was "operating or managing" the enterprise known as the Gambino crime family by playing wiretapped recordings of Gotti barking out orders. The jury convicted Gotti of racketeering and 10 other criminal counts.

The Atlanta Cheating Scandal

In 2015, 11 teachers and administrators from Atlanta, Georgia, schools were convicted of racketeering. Not because they were ordering hits on the lunch lady or running a speakeasy in the faculty lounge, but because they had conspired to cheat on their students' standardized tests. Schools that performed better on the tests got more money from the government, so these ringleaders created a system that rewarded teachers for correcting their student's answers and punished those who refused to play ball.

The FIFA Soccer Scandal

The soccer world was rocked in 2015 by the indictment of nine prominent officials from FIFA, the sport's international governing body, on racketeering charges. The Department of Justice alleged that since 1991 the men had run a kickback scheme that used bribery to secure the rights to certain FIFA events, including the World Cup. As of this writing, only two of the accused have been convicted of criminal racketeering conspiracy, a charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.

Fueling the Opioid Crisis

A number of pharmaceutical companies have been targeted for their role in worsening the deadly opioid epidemic in the U.S., but five executives at Insys Therapeutics were convicted of engineering a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe their fentanyl-based mouth spray, even when it wasn't medically necessary. The charge was racketeering, because the executives didn't pay the bribes themselves, but helped organize phony "speaker programs" in which doctors were recruited and paid off.

"RICO is a good tool when you're working with large groups like a drug-dealing enterprise or a corporation," says Grell. "If you substitute that room full of Mafiosos with the board of directors for any corporation, it's the same thing."

Civil RICO Lawsuits

The original RICO Act contained a provision allowing civil lawsuits in which plaintiffs could collect triple damages if they were injured by a RICO violation. In the 1980s, that led to a wave of civil RICO claims, some of which had flimsy legal grounding. This led to tighter restrictions on civil RICO suits, including a four-year statute of limitations.

In recent years, some of the biggest scandals in the news cycle have also been the subject of civil racketeering lawsuits, including:

The Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal: In addition to filing individual sexual harassment lawsuits against the fallen media mogul, Harvey Weinstein, lawyers for the victims have also filed a civil RICO case alleging that Weinstein and his enablers operated a criminal organization the lawyers call the "Weinstein Sexual Enterprise." If the allegation sticks, then Weinstein and his associates could owe triple damages to their victims under civil racketeering law.

The Catholic Church Sexual Abuse Scandal: Lawyers for victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests are also pursuing a civil RICO lawsuit against the leadership of the Catholic Church, including the pope. The racketeering lawsuit accuses the church of running a criminal enterprise to protect abusive priests and avoid prosecution.