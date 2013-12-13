10 Worst Reasons People Have Called 911

" " If a cop as cute as this came to your door, you too might be tempted to call 911 to get him to come back. Jupiterimages/Photos.com/Thinkstock

In 2006, Lorna Dudash of Aloha, Ore., mistook 911 for a dial-a-cop dating service. Apparently, a pair of police officers had knocked on her door and kindly asked her to turn down her music. After they left, Dudash called 911 and had this fascinating exchange with the dispatcher:

Dispatcher: "9-1-1. Do you need fire, medical or police?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dudash: "No ma'am, I don't. I don't have an emergency. Two police officers just left my house just now .... Would you send them back my way?"

Dispatcher: "You need them to come back there?"

Dudash: "Ooh, I'd like that, yeah."

Dispatcher: "Why do you need them to come back there?"

Dudash: "Because I have an emergency ... I'll think of something."

It wasn't long before Dudash dropped the charade and got "real" with the female dispatcher.

Dudash: "Honey, I'm just going to be honest with you, OK? I just thought he was cute. I'm 45 years old and I'd like to meet him again, but I don't know how to go about doing that without calling 9-1-1. I know this is absolutely in no way, shape or form an emergency."

The ruggedly handsome police officers were more than happy to return ... to arrest Dudash for misusing 911. Let's hope she at least got their names this time. It'll make a great story at their wedding, or her restraining order hearing [source: Crezo].