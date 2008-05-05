Police Pictures

A standard police badge. Next, we'll see what a daily routine for a police officer is like.
Foot patrol is encouraged by community policing programs because it helps build relationships on officers' beats.
Females make up nearly a third of law enforcement employees in the United States.
Patrol duty police officers secure crime scenes and help preserve evidence.
Forensics experts in police crime labs gather and analyze physical evidence from crime scenes.
Many police departments use stun guns that can temporarily halt someone without serious injury.
Bomb squad officers are specially trained to handle and disable dangerous explosives.