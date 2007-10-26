How the U.S. Postal Service Works

From the 1940s to the early 1960s, the volume of mail — particularly business mail — grew significantly, and the need for a better system became apparent. On July 1, 1963, the USPS introduced the ZIP code (Zone Improvement Plan) system. In 1967, ZIP codes became mandatory on all mail.

A ZIP code is a five-digit number representing a specific location in the United States. The extended ZIP + 4 code, created in 1983, adds a hyphen and four additional digits for an even more precise location [source: Zip-Codes]. Here is how it works:

