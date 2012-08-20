How the Tea Party Works

When I wrote How Occupy Wall Street Works in early 2012, the Tea Party popped up in my research as something of a conservative version of the anti-Wall Street protest movement. Political and social ideologies aside, the two groups do share much in common in terms of their grassroots approach to influencing government, as well as the flurry of media attention they've received for their vocal efforts to reform America. But while Occupy Wall Street focused on spreading its message beyond American borders, the Tea Party has remained decidedly U.S.-centric, and its focus has paid off in elections won and congressional pressure exerted. But by virtue of positioning itself on the far right end of the political spectrum, the Tea Party has become one of the most controversial and derided groups in the nation, blamed for brewing infighting and partisanship in Washington, D.C. Only time -- and possibly the outcome of the 2012 presidential election -- will tell if an inherently controversial group, like Occupy Wall Street, will survive the turbulence of modern American politics.

