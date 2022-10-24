The Sacred History of 'Mormon Underwear'

Yes, Latter-day Saints who wear garments take them off to bathe, to go swimming, to exercise and play sports that are too sweaty for extra layers, and for, ya know, "intimacy." For all other activities that "can reasonably be done" without removing the garment, the garments are supposed to stay on. (Church members own many pairs of garments and wash them with other white laundry.)

But something interesting happened in 2019. The president and current prophet of the Church, Russell M. Nelson, announced changes to the temple recommend interview, including the question about garment wearing. Now, instead of asking members if they wear the garment "both day and night" (i.e. 24/7), there are instructions that the garment should be worn properly "throughout life."

Advertisement

"That's a big improvement," says April Young Bennett, a Latter-day Saint author and activist who believes that underwear choices, specifically women's underwear choices, shouldn't bar members from entering the temple. "Now it's possible for people to interpret 'throughout life' for themselves, and not necessarily feel like they can't go to the temple if they aren't wearing the garment 24/7."

" " A set of female Mormon temple garments. Screenshot from "Sacred Temple Clothing" video/Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A small but growing number of young Mormon women have gone public with health and comfort issues related to the garment, including yeast infections, urinary tract infections, difficulties nursing (even with special nursing garments) and being on their period with garments.

"The garment has legs," says Bennett. "There's simply no way to attach a pantyliner with wings onto a garment. We haven't used menstrual belts for at least half a century. That's the most obvious issue right there."

When asked about Latter-day Saint women who no longer want to wear the garment, Harmer calls it "a pretty fringe position" and that he's never heard those types of complaints from women in the Church. "My wife loves wearing the garment and what it represents," he says.

Bennet recognizes that there are many Latter-day Saint women who find it spiritually fulfilling to wear garments, and she certainly doesn't want to prevent those women from having their own experience.

"But I also know many, many women who do not find garments spiritually fulfilling," says Bennett. "For them, it's more of a rule that they feel coerced into abiding by [in order to attend the temple]. I feel like it should be an optional practice and not an enforced practice."

Now That's Interesting Younger Latter-day Saint women feel less attached to garments than previous generations, but according to a 2016 survey of millennial-age Church members, only 14 percent agreed that it was OK to remove temple garments if they're uncomfortable.