How Executive Orders Work

Before researching this article, I might have supported the political worldview that presidents don't really matter. There are so many players in the global political landscape — Tea Party activists, Middle East dictators, European socialists — that how much difference could one man (or woman) make? A lot, it turns out. Not only is the U.S. president a highly visible representative of American interests abroad, but he leads the political conversation at home. Executive orders, while not mentioned in the Constitution, have become an effective means of direct executive influence. Of course we love executive orders when our candidate is sitting in the Oval Office and we hate them when it's the other guy. So ask me again in four more years.

Sources

Last editorial update on Jul 25, 2019 05:44:34 pm.