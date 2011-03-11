Top 10 Catchiest Commercial Jingles

In this classic Coca-Cola ad, singers representing countries around the globe proclaimed, "I'd like to buy the world a Coke." Photo courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company

Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.

In other words, if you want to maintain the ability for uninterrupted thought, coherent conversation and even your sanity, stop reading now. Turn back before it's too late. For if you continue reading, you'll certainly find these earworms boring holes deep into your brain. In fact, many millions of dollars paid to top marketing minds ensure just this: You'll never forget these jingles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But with so many evil goodies, it's hard to choose just 10. So let's set some ground rules. First, these jingles must in fact be jingles, and not simply slogans. So nix the famous Mentos commercial from which you remember the faux-sexy Euro voice exclaiming "the freshmaker!" but don't actually remember the tune that precedes it.

Second, for the purpose of this list, we'll include only jingles that are more than just a line with the company name. Sorry, "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there!" "Rice-A-Roni, the San Francisco treat!" and "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup!"

Yes, these are painful losses, and the line between a simple company motto set to music and a true jingle is a fuzzy one, but this is a long list, and desperate times call for desperate cuts.

With those rules in mind, and with full awareness that you release us from any responsibility for lost work time or any family strife the following jingles may cause, read on.