5 Ways that Seniors Benefit from the Affordable Care Act

The Affordable Care Act has special benefits for senior citizens. Hemera/ Thinkstock

Senior citizens certainly had reason to worry during the debates over health care reform. Some of the most pervasive rumors involved people over the age of 65. For example, many claimed that health care reform legislation would involve dramatic cuts in service for Medicare recipients, which is untrue. Also false was the rumor that old people would be forced to face death panels, which would decide who could receive certain medical services. Nothing resembling such a panel was ever on the table.

So what was in the Affordable Care Act? As it turns out, a great many of the bill's provisions will benefit senior citizens, and we've got five examples right here.

Advertisement