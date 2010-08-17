Top 5 Questions to Ask When Shopping for Health Insurance

A health insurance agent can help you understand your insurance options. ©i Stockphoto.com /Thinkstock

In tough economic times, our tendency is to do without. We'll find innovative ways to pinch pennies and make sacrifices. One expense that may end up on the chopping block is your health insurance. You might be tempted to think that if you eat right, exercise and drive safely you'll be able to save a little cash.

However, if you take a closer look at the news, you'll see that health insurance is one thing that should remain in your budget no matter how bad things get. While the stories in the papers and on television have highlighted people who have lost their jobs and then their homes, researchers have determined that the true cause of financial heartbreak often comes down to an illness or injury. According to one 2008 study, researchers found that half of all foreclosures they studied were due to medical problems [source: Robertson et al.]. From insurmountable medical bills to jobs lost because of an inability to perform them, an unexpected health crisis can cause untold devastation. Carrying health insurance can provide peace of mind and protect you against the unexpected.

Figuring out the best insurance plan for you and your family, though, can be difficult. We've got five questions you should ask that will help you find the best option for you.