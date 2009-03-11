5 Things You Should Know: Homeschooling

What's involved in choosing to homeschool your children? TLC

Once upon a time in American history home education was the norm, out of necessity if nothing else. In modern society, though, most families send their children to public or private schools.

There is an alternative to the local public school district, homeschooling, and about 3 percent of American families are part of the trend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics there are an estimated 1.5 million students ages 5 through 17 (kindergarten through 12th grade) who are homeschooled in the United States. Let's look at the basics of homeschooling, beginning with why parents choose that path.

Calling All Homeschoolers!

Have great ideas for field trips, curricula, social events for your kids or lesson plan ideas? We'd love to hear them. Visit the TLC message board just for you.

Visit the TLC message board just for you.