10 Greatest Holiday Gifts for Teachers

Ask any teacher who has been at the job longer than a couple of school terms, and you'll probably discover she has enough "best teacher" mugs, commemorative plaques and ceramic apples to last a lifetime. Not that you'll find many teachers complaining about the holiday gifts they receive, though. Teachers are probably pretty appreciative of any recognition for a job well done. When you have an opportunity to say "thank you" to your child's teacher, it's nice to give a special gift that will be truly appreciated. We've compiled a list of 10 gifts that are bound to fit the bill and earn you a big "A" in the gift-giving department. Remember, you're never obligated to offer a present to a teacher, but if you want to acknowledge a special educator in your child's life, there's something here for every budget -- from free on up.
Advertisement
Advertisement