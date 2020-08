You may believe that your child has never uttered a dishonest word, but that's highly unlikely. Children lie, especially to avoid getting in trouble. It's normal and doesn't mean that he or she is a bad kid. So just because she says she did her homework or he says he didn't hit Timmy doesn't mean it's true. A teacher won't tell you your child is being dishonest. If your child's account of certain events doesn't jive with the teacher's account, be open to giving the teacher the benefit of the doubt.

