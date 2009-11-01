5 Early Shopping Tips to Beat the Holiday Rush

Having nightmares about battling the crowds during Black Friday? Avoid the masses and do your shopping at home. It may seem outdated, but don't forget about catalog shopping. Sure, it'll add shipping costs to your holiday-shopping budget, but if you look for free shipping deals, you're not only saving time and gas (no transportation costs involved for you!) you're also saving retail shipping fees or a trip to the post office.

Shopping online isn't just for procrastinators -- about 28 percent of online shoppers under the age of 50 are more likely to have already started their holiday shopping than shoppers who don't use the Internet. Check out sites like retailmenot.com to see if they have any online coupons.

Pull up a chair and fire up the Internet, the stores await.