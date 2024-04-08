What Are the Happiest Countries in the World?

" " Why are some of the world's happiest countries also some of the coldest? Borisenkov Andrei / Getty Images

How do you measure the happiness of a country? Is it through the benefits afforded to citizens, the weather or the number of opportunities available? This is a question the World Happiness Report has tackled since 2012 to report on the happiest countries in the world.

A partnership among the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre and World Happiness Report's editorial board, the yearly report bases its rankings on six factors.