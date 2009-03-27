Top 10 April Fools' Day Pranks

The origin of April Fools' Day isn't entirely known. Spike Medford/ ­Getty Images

­The first recorded April Fools' Day prank was pulled in 1627 by a madcap Irishman named Edmund O'Neely. The founding prankster's brother, Timothy, had been down on his luck, so O'Neely decided to cheer him up with some old-fashioned springtime shenanigans.

He coaxed Timothy to go on a carriage ride in the countryside and asked his brother if he wouldn't mind driving since Edmund's carpal tunnel-addled wrist was acting up. Timmy grabbed the reins, urged the horses to giddy up and was promptly catapulted off his seat because wily Edmund had unhitched the horses from the buggy.

Delighted, Edmund shouted out, "Cheerio, April fool!" Once Timothy recovered from his stunning fall, both men belly-laughed until their sides ached and told the tale thereafter at all family gatherings.

Just kidding. April Fools'!

The true origin of April Fools' Day probably has something to do with either the change from the Gregorian to the Julian calendar in the 16th century or ancient Roman festivals celebrating the end of winter. For the annual day reserved for sneakiness and skulduggery, its shaky history is fitting. So in the spirit of April Fools' Day, here are 10 false rumors and gags for your pranking pleasure.