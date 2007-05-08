Poinsettia: The Mexican Christmas Flower That Blooms in the Dark

Every houseplant — even a hyper-seasonal one — is kept alive somewhere year-round, and poinsettias hail from the mid-elevation regions of Mexico and Central America, where they can grow over 10 feet (3 meters) tall as a perennial winter-flowering shrub with milky sap and branches so long they sometimes look like vines. The big, showy red, white or pink flowers we're used to seeing aren't actually the poinsettia's flowers at all — they're not the green leaves we're used to seeing, but modified leaves called bracts. To see the flower buds inside the brightly colored bracts, you have to look a little bit closer at the small yellow buds in the middle of the colorful bracts.

Poinsettias were cultivated by the Aztecs, and though they didn't grow in the capital city of Tenochtitlan — now Mexico City — Aztec royalty imported the flowers from lower elevations during the winter months for use as a medicine to control fevers and as a reddish-purple fabric dye. The Nahua people of Mexico and Central America call these Aztec favorites cuetlaxochitl, but they go by many other names, too — lobster flower, flame leaf flower, "La Flor de la Nochebuena" (Christmas Eve flower).

But poinsettia is probably the weirdest name of all because it's just a shout out to the American diplomat who is credited with being the first to bring them back to the U.S. from Mexico in the 19th century. Joel Roberts Poinsett was the first U.S. minister to Mexico, and as an amateur botanist, is said to have sent some cuttings back to his home in South Carolina from Southern Mexico in 1928, although there is no irrefutable proof of this.

What is known is that the plant was on display in Philadelphia in 1829, associated with Poinsett's name. The plant was immediately popular and was known henceforth as the "poinsettia," although it didn't receive its official Latin name until 1934 when German botanist Karl Willde was given a cutting by a Scottish friend who had seen it in Philadelphia and named it Euphorbia pulcherrima.

In the 1920s the Ecke family of Encinitas, California started farming poinsettias, and they tirelessly pushed them as a symbol of the Christmas season. Today, around 70 percent of the poinsettia plants you buy in the United States come from Ecke Ranch, and poinsettia care is their lifeblood.