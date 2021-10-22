Can't Make This Stuff Up: The True Crime Quiz

False, the case was closed after the killer died.

Adam Walsh was abducted from a shopping mall in 1981 and his severed head was later found. Ottis Toole confessed to the killing, but recanted. That, plus major evidence and other missteps led to him never being convicted. He died in prison for other crimes, and after a review of evidence it was determined in 2008 that he was the killer. Walsh's father John became a victims' rights advocate and created/hosted the TV show "America's Most Wanted."