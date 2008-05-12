How Book Banning Works

Book Banning: Cheat Sheet
Stuff You Need to Know:
- Juvenile literature is -- perhaps unsurprisingly -- the most commonly banned genre. Since 2000, J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series has received more banning requests than any other literary collection.
- Book bans happen on a library-by-library basis, with a majority of book ban requests submitted to school libraries, rather than public libraries.
- The U.S. Constitution doesn't protect obscene literature from censure, but in order to foster free speech, the Supreme Court maintains a heavy burden of proof for obscenity cases.