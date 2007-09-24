9 Types of Angels

Thrones' appearance is perhaps the most bizarre of the first grouping. They are said to look like great glowing wheels covered with many eyes. They serve as God's chariot and dispense his judgment in order to carry out his desires for us. The angels in the second choir can exist in a state of transition between the celestial and human worlds. They are considered heavenly governors, attempting to strike a balance between matter and spirit, good and bad.

Under the highest angelic forms lay the 'middle' angels. Read on to find out more about the virtues, archangels and guardian angels.