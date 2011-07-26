" " Fireworks fly over the Jefferson Memorial on the Fourth of July. Wonder what the Founding Fathers would have made of the vast U.S. public debt today> iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Advertisement

Creditor Name: American Public and State and Local Governments

Amount of U.S. Debt Owned (January 2013): $4.14 trillion

Percent of U.S. Public Debt (January 2013): 36 percent

Surprise! The country the United States is most indebted to is ... itself. Actually, the federal government borrows from a host of domestic investors, including private citizens, banks, corporations, local and state governments, and investment funds. Here is a breakdown of the top domestic investors in U.S. public debt as of September 2012, the latest figures available [source: Financial Management Service]:

Insurance companies: $263.8 billion

Depository institutions (commercial banks, credit unions): $337.4 billion

State and local governments: $492.2 billion

State and local government pension funds: $190.3 billion

Private pension funds: $615.6 billion

Mutual funds: $889.1 billion

U.S. savings bonds: $183.8 billion`

Other investors (Includes individuals, government-sponsored enterprises, brokers and dealers, trusts and estates, businesses, and more): $1.172 trillion

Why would individual Americans, businesses and local governments continue to loan money to the United States? Doesn't it seem risky to put money into an institution that's already $16 trillion in the hole? Believe it or not, investing in the government isn't a high-risk proposition. While the federal government is hemorrhaging thousands of dollars by the second in order to pay interest on its debts, the U.S. has a vested interested in not defaulting on its loans. America's credit rating would drop. and the booming market for U.S. debt could dry up. How would the U.S. government function without its international credit card? Let's hope we never find out.

Author's Note: Top 10 Countries the U.S. Owes Money To

Sorry to burst anyone's bubble, but the National Debt Clock is never going to reverse course. It is a hard fact to swallow, but the United States — like all industrialized nations — has always borrowed to pay its bills. From my research to update this article, it looks like most economists agree that the most important figure to watch is the debt-to-GDP ratio. The $16.43 trillion figure is incomprehensibly large, but that will continue to get larger. The more important question is, can the U.S. keep its economy growing faster than its debts? The Congressional Budget Office warns that current tax and spending policies will grow the national debt to 77 percent or higher over the next decade. The CBO warns that sustained high levels of debt will have "serious negative consequences," including the possibility of defaulting on interest payments. It's an unrealistic goal to stop borrowing. Instead, the focus should be on investing that borrowed cash in the right programs and people to ensure long-term economic growth. – D.R.

Related Articles

Sources

Associated Press. "Japan Increases Its Holdings of U.S. Debt in January." March 15, 2011. (July 14, 2011) http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/03/15/japan-boosted-holdings-of_n_836036.html

Bloomberg. "China-Taiwan Tensions Could Loom Over U.S. 'Pivot' to Asia." Feb 26, 2012. (March 31, 2013) http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2012-02-27/china-taiwan-tensions-could-loom-over-u-s-pivot-to-asia-view.html

Boyle, Catherine. "Why Brazil's Once-Booming Economy is Losing Its

Shine." CNBC. January 16, 2013. (March 31, 2013) http://www.cnbc.com/id/100385785

Burgos, Jonathan. "Most Hong Kong Stocks Decline on U.S. Debt Concern". Bloomberg News, Jul 2011. http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-07-28/hong-kong-stocks-decline-most-in-two-weeks-on-u-s-debt-concern.html

Capaccio, Tony. "China's U.S. Holdings Aren't a Threat, Pentagon Says." Bloomberg. September 10, 2012. (March 31, 2013) http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2012-09-11/china-s-u-s-debt-holdings-aren-t-threat-pentagon-says.html

CBS News. "China now owns $1.16 trillion of U.S. debt." Feb. 28, 2011. (July 14, 2011) http://www.cbsnews.com/8301-503983_162-20037535-503983.html

Chechel, Alena, Rose, Scott and Jordan, Jack. "Putin Calls US 'Parasite' as Russia Gobbles Its Debt". Bloomberg News, August 2011. http://mobile.bloomberg.com/news/2011-08-18/putin-slams-u-s-parasite-after-1-600-jump-in-russia-holdings

CIA World Factbook. "China" (March 31, 2013) https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/ch.html

CIA World Factbook. "Country Comparison: Debt (External)" (March 31, 2013) https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/rankorder/2079rank.html?countryName=Luxembourg&countryCode=lu®ionCode=eur&rank=11#lu

CIA World Factbook. "Country Comparison: GDP" (March 31, 2013) https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/rankorder/2001rank.html?countryName=Belgium&countryCode=be®ionCode=eur&rank=32#be

CIA World Factbook. "Hong Kong" (March 31, 2013) https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/hk.html

CIA World Factbook. "Luxembourg" (March 31, 2013) https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/lu.html

CIA World Factbook. "Taiwan" (March 31, 2013) https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/tw.html

Congressional Budget Office. "Federal Debt and Interest Costs." December 2010. (July 14, 2011) http://www.cbo.gov/ftpdocs/119xx/doc11999/12-14-FederalDebt.pdf

Cox, Jeff. "Is the Dollar Dying? Why US Currency is in Danger." CNBC. Feb 14, 2013. (March 31, 2013) http://www.cnbc.com/id/100461159

Davidson, Adam. "What to Make of U.S.'s Debt to China. NPR. March 4, 2011. (July 14, 2011) http://www.npr.org/2011/03/04/134272775/What-To-Make-Of-U-S-s-Debt-To-China

Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Presence Switzerland. "A mainstay of the Swiss economy" (March 31, 2013) http://www.swissworld.org/en/economy/swiss_financial_centre/a_mainstay_of_

Financial Management Service, U.S. Department of the Treasury. "Ownership of Federal Securities." March 2013. (March 31, 2013) http://www.fms.treas.gov/bulletin/b2013_1ofs.doc

Garcia-Herrero. "Hong Kong as an international banking center: present and future." Journal of the Asia Pacific Economy. Aug. 11, 2011. (March 31, 2013) http://serviciodeestudios.bbva.com/KETD/fbin/mult/110818_prensaasia-AGH_tcm348-266372.pdf?ts=242013

Grunwald, Aaron. "Luxembourg liquidates U.S. debt." Delano. Sept. 22, 2011. (Jan. 19, 2012) http://delano.lu/news/luxembourg-liquidates-us-debt

Hyslop, Leah. "Belgium Lifts Secrecy on Foreign Bank Accounts." The Telegraph. June 21, 2011. (March 31, 2013) http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/personalfinance/expat-money/8589981/Belgium-lifts-secrecy-on-foreign-bank-accounts.html

Iosebashvili, Ira. "Oil-Rich Russia Calm Ahead of U.S. Debt Deadline". Wall Street Journal's "Emerging Europe" Blog, July 2011. http://blogs.wsj.com/emergingeurope/2011/07/26/oil-rich-russia-calm-ahead-of-u-s-debt-deadline/

OECD Better Life Index. "Switzerland." (March 31, 2013) http://www.oecdbetterlifeindex.org/countries/switzerland/

Pomfret, John. "China Invests Heavily in Brazil, Elsewhere in Pursuit of Political Heft." The Washington Post. July 26, 2010. (March 31, 2013) http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/07/25/AR2010072502979.html

Rohrer, Finlo. "What's a little debt between friends?" BBC Magazine. May 10, 2006. (July 14, 2011) http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/magazine/4757181.stm

Sauter, Michael B. "Japan tops list of countries deepest in debt." Feb 15, 2012. (March 31, 2013) http://www.nbcnews.com/business/japan-tops-list-countries-deepest-debt-1C7100630

Shapiro, Don. "Taiwan Economy: Near-term Uptick, Longer-term Challenges." Brookings Institute. March 2013. (March 31, 2013) http://www.brookings.edu/research/opinions/2013/03/11-taiwan-economy-shapiro

Stephey, M.J. "The Times Square Debt Clock." Time magazine. Oct. 14, 2008. (July 14, 2011) http://www.time.com/time/business/article/0,8599,1850269,00.html

TreasuryDirect. "The Debt to the Penny and Who Owns It." (March 31, 2013) http://www.treasurydirect.gov/NP/BPDLogin?application=np

TreasuryDirect. "Frequently Asked Questions About the Public Debt." Updated May 16, 2011. (July 14, 2011) http://www.treasurydirect.gov/govt/resources/faq/faq_publicdebt.htm#DebtOwner

U.S. Department of Justice. "Swiss Bank Pleads Guilty In Manhattan Federal Court To Conspiracy To Evade Taxes." January 3, 2013. (March 31, 2013) http://www.justice.gov/usao/nys/pressreleases/Januaryuary13/WegelinPleaPR.php

U.S. Department of the Treasury. "TIC – Frequently Asked Questions." (March 31, 2013) http://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/faqs/Treasury-International-Capital/Pages/tic-faqs.aspx

U.S. Government Accountability Office. "Federal Debt: Answers to Frequently Asked Questions. An Update." (July 14, 2011)