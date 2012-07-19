5 Incredible Things You’ll Learn in Sixth Grade

What should you expect when starting the sixth grade? Katrina Wittkamp/Digital Vision/ Getty Images

Just a few years ago, you were learning to write your name -- and now look at you. You're entering the sixth grade, where you'll be switching rooms throughout the school day, storing your books in a hallway locker and figuring out how to get to class on time.

Even if you're a bit worried about the details, like memorizing a school map, remembering your locker combination and avoiding the tardy bell, you're not alone. Every other sixth grader feels a little stressed, too, even if he or she never shows it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The good news is that just a few days after the school year starts, you'll wonder why you ever worried. And you'll have plenty of incredible discoveries to look forward to (and no, we're not talking about the lunch lady's meatloaf surprise). From wrapping up your own mummy to becoming an author, sixth grade is going to be a fun time.