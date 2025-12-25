Why Do We Say 'Amen'?

The word "amen" is a Hebrew word that literally means "truth," "certainty," or "so be it." It’s closely tied to faith, conviction, and belief in the scriptures.

Found throughout both the Old and New Testament, it acts as a declaration of affirmation, often concluding prayers, blessings, and public worship.

Advertisement

" " It wouldn't be unusual at all to hear "amen" at Bible study. PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Saying "amen" is an act of acknowledging truth and expressing agreement with God’s perfect will. It confirms faith in God’s creation, justice, and sovereignty, whether spoken at the end of a prayer or after hearing a powerful message.