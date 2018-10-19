What Is Einstein's 'God Letter'?

In January 1954, Albert Einstein wrote a letter to Jewish philosopher Eric Gutkind, in which the physicist responded to Gutkind's book Choose Life: The Biblical Call to Revolt. Gutkind's book, as this Commentary review explains, sought to reconcile religion, science and humanism, by drawing upon scripture to urge people to bring about a better world. Einstein, who had read the book at the urging of a friend, wasn't buying it.
"The word 'God' is for me nothing but the expression and product of human weaknesses; the Bible a collection of honorable but still primitive legends which are nevertheless pretty childish," he wrote, according to a translation published in the Guardian, a British newspaper, in 2008.
In his letter, Einstein dismissed the concept of God and religion altogether. No interpretation, no matter how subtle, can (for me) change anything about this," he wrote according to the translation from Christie's.
Einstein, a Jew, was harsh in his view of Judaism, which he wrote in the letter was "like all other religions, an incarnation of primitive superstition."
On Dec. 4, 2018, more than 64 years after Einstein wrote those words, what has become known as the 'God letter' was auctioned off by Christie's New York. The auction house originally estimated its value to be between $1 million and $1.5 million. Instead it fetched a record-breaking price of $2.9 million. When the letter last changed hands eight years ago, it sold for $404,000, according to The New York Times.
Christie's says the letter is "Einstein's single most famous letter on God, his Jewish identity, and man's eternal search for meaning," which could explain the huge sale price.
Originally Published: Oct 19, 2018
