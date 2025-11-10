What Is a Democratic Socialist?

Democratic socialism and social democracy often get mixed up, but they differ in key ways.

Social democrats, especially those in Western Europe and Nordic countries, support social democratic parties that endorse capitalism but push for robust welfare states.

Advertisement

These policies include universal health care, free public education, and public ownership of certain key resources. For example, Norway’s oil industry is state-owned to fund welfare programs.

Democratic socialists, by contrast, believe that capitalism and socialism are inherently incompatible. While they often work within the current system, many democratic socialists seek a gradual transition to a socialist society through democratic means.

That includes ending private ownership of key industries and expanding democratic planning in the economy.