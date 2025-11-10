What Is a Democratic Socialist?

Some economists and analysts argue that dramatically expanding government control of industry could stifle innovation and create economic inefficiency, noting that historical socialist command economies often suffered from stagnation and poor performance.
Others—including centrist Democrats—contend that embracing socialist ideas is politically toxic and too radical.
Still, modern democratic socialists point to the failures of the capitalist class to meet basic needs and the appeal of economic democracy as a fairer alternative. Political scientists have noted how the democratic socialist label has gained traction, especially when tied to policy goals rather than ideological purity.
Most democratic socialists today embrace democratic socialism as a framework that respects civil liberties, promotes democratic decision-making, and seeks to redistribute power away from elites and toward the working class.
Through electoral victories and grassroots organizing, they are working to create a democratic republic that serves the many, not the few.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.